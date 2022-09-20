Tahlequah recorded its third win of the season Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of Tulsa East Central in Tulsa.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 3-17 under head coach Don Ogden, won the opening set, 25-12, behind a 13-0 run that gave them an 18-8 lead. They closed the set with a 7-4 surge.
Tahlequah took the second set, 25-17, on the strength of an early 11-0 run, and finished off the Lady Cardinals with a 25-14 win in the third and deciding set. The Lady Tigers started the third set with a 10-0 run.
The Lady Tigers closed with a hitting percentage of .140. They converted 24 kills on 86 swings and committed 12 hitting errors. Anabelle McKenna led the way with six kills, while Gracie Brewer followed with five. Emily Morrison and Emma Sherron added four kills apiece.
Danika DeLoache led Tahlequah with 11 assists, and Makayla Horn followed with seven. Sherron paced the Lady Tigers with eight digs, while DeLoache added seven, and Carsyn Gilbert finished with four.
McKenna and Horn each had eight serve aces to lead Tahlequah, who will return to the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center Thursday to host McAlester.
