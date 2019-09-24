Tahlequah was dialed in from start to finish against Tulsa East Central at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center Tuesday evening.
The Class 5A No. 17 Lady Tigers picked up their first in-season sweep (25-11, 25-20, 25-13) to improve to 10-16 overall under head coach Don Ogden. Their other two sweeps came in best-of-three tournament appearances against McAlester and East Central at the Muskogee Tournament in August.
“We did what we needed to do tonight and that was come out and take care of business,” Ogden said. “We needed to make sure everybody did their job and try to play as efficient as we could.”
Tuesday’s victory comes after Tahlequah went 2-3 at the Rejoice Christian Tournament last weekend — the two wins coming against Holland Hall and 3A, seventh-ranked Westville.
“It was just one of those nights where we needed to come out strong,” said Ogden. “We knew that we had played teams at a little higher level, we just didn’t want to get into that play at the level of the opponent. We wanted to be able to go out and execute our game. We got in a lull in that second game, but the in the third game we righted the ship and didn’t give up a lot of unforced errors and was able to control the game.”
Josie Foster and Faith Springwater were the team leaders in kills, and Tahlequah finished with a hit percentage of .165. Foster led with 10 kills and Springwater followed with nine. Natalee Porter closed with seven kills.
“Josie and Faith both played well and now we’re starting to spread it around a little bit,” Ogden said.
Lydia McAlvain finished with a game-high 26 assists, and three different players — McAlvain, Lola Brownfield and Foster — ended with six digs. Tahlequah had 10 serve aces as a team, led by Brownfield’s three. Kloe Bowin, Foster and McAlvain followed with two each. There were nine serve errors.
“We had too many serve errors, so we’ve got to clean that up a little bit,” Ogden said. “Our hitting wasn’t bad for a team, we had 109 swings to 35 kills so we hit pretty well.”
The Lady Tigers have four regular season matches left before 5A regionals. Ogden is confident in his team’s setting and hitting, he just wants more consistency in the passing phase.
“We’re still a little bit roller coaster and a lot of that has to do with our passing,” Ogden said. “If you pass good, you look good. We seem to perform so much better when we can pass it well. We have a good setting game and a good hitting game. We’ve just got to get our passing to a point to where we get a chance to activate those two.”
The Lady Tigers begin their final four-match stretch Thursday when they host Tulsa NOAH in their home finale in a 6 p.m. start at the TMAC. After NOAH, they will close with road matches against Rejoice Christian, 5A No. 6 Cascia Hall and McAlester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.