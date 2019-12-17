Tahlequah found its way back in the win column Tuesday on the road against Pryor in a Metro Lakes Conference matchup.
The Tigers, coming off consecutive losses to close the CNB Tahlequah Invitational last weekend, held off Pryor late in a 38-35 win in a contest they never trailed in.
Qua'shon Leathers scored a team-high 11 points for Class 5A No. 14 Tahlequah, who improves to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play under head coach Duane Jones.
Pryor, ranked 12th in 5A, received a game-high 12 points from Josh Gore.
Tahlequah got off to a fast start where it jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the opening quarter. Leathers had a pair of field goals, including a 3-pointer, while Tanner Christian and Hunter Brinkley each had one field goal.
The Tigers extended their lead to 20-10 at halftime behind baskets from Leathers, Tristan King, Tyler Joice and Kooper McAlvain.
Tahlequah leading scorer Jaxon Jones, who did not score in the opening 16 minutes, had a 3-pointer and another field goal to spark the Tigers in the third where they extended their lead to 30-19.
Pryor, now 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Metro Lakes Conference, battled back over the closing eight minutes, but never could get even. The Tigers were lifted by six points from Ryne Freeman, who had a 3 and three free throws.
Jaxon Jones finished with seven points, while Christian followed with six. Hayden Wagers and Simone Armstrong each had three points.
Tahlequah will be off until Jan. 7 when it returns from the break to host 13th-ranked Coweta in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Lady Tigers bury Pryor: Tahlequah dismantled Class 5A No. 8 Pryor, 42-29, Tuesday in Pryor in Metro Lakes Conference action and won its third straight game.
Senior guard Kynli Heist scored a game-high 13 points, and the 5A 13th-ranked Lady Tigers also got solid outings from senior forward Kloe Bowin and guard Lydia McAlvain on a night when sophomore guard Faith Springwater was out with the flu.
Tahlequah improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play under head coach David Qualls. The Lady Tigers will be off until Jan. 7 when they host No. 3 Coweta at the TMAC.
"We played really solid team defense and stuck to the game plan," Qualls said. "I'm proud of the girls. We had several step up the scoring with Faith out tonight."
Tahlequah canned seven 3-pointers, three of those coming from Heist, who had five of her points in the first quarter and six on two 3s in the third.
The Lady Tigers led 21-12 at halftime and outscored Pryor, 21-17 over the final 16 minutes. Tahlequah went 7 of 8 from the free throw line, received a pair of 3-pointers and six points from Naida Rodriguez, and Kacey Fishinghawk and McAlvain had the other two 3s.
Pryor, who slips to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Metro Lakes Conference, was led by Rylee Looney's 11 points.
