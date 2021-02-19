Tahlequah sweeps road games Friday at Pryor

Trey Young helped Tahlequah get off to fast start and the Tigers never looked back in a 46-29 road win against Pryor Tuesday.
Young scored 10 of his game-high 13 points in the first quarter, and the Tigers won their third straight game and the sixth in their last seven outings.
Tahlequah closes its regular season at 11-9 overall under head coach Marcus Klingsick. The Tigers finish Metro Lakes Conference play at 7-4.
Young, a senior guard, buried three of Tahlequah's five 3-pointers and scored all of his points on five field goals. His two 3s in the first quarter lifted Tahlequah to a 15-6 lead.
The Class 5A No. 14 Tigers, who led 24-20 at halftime and extended their lead to 35-24 after three quarters, also received 12 points from sophomore forward Hayden Smith. Smith scored six of his points in the final quarter.
Senior guard Qua'shon Leathers added seven points for Tahlequah, while senior forward Hayden Wagers followed with five.
The Tigers will begin postseason play Friday, Feb. 26 when they take on Claremore at 6 p.m. in a 5A East Regional Tournament at Sapulpa. Sapulpa, the top seed, will play Durant in the nightcap at 8 p.m.
Lady Tigers extend win streak to 11: Tahlequah closed its regular season with a bang Friday, defeating Pryor, 57-36, Friday in Pryor.
The Class 5 second-ranked Lady Tigers received double-figure scoring from Kori Rainwater and Lydia McAlvain and won their 11th straight game. They improve to 18-2 overall and go unbeaten in the Metro Lakes Conference at 11-0 under head coach David Qualls.
Rainwater finished with a game-high 13 points. The freshman forward had six points each in the first and third quarters, all coming on field goals. McAlvain, a junior guard, followed with 12 points, eight of those coming during the second quarter on two 3-pointers and a field goal.
Tahlequah didn't waste any time getting started as it scored 11 of the game's first 12 points in the opening quarter. The Lady Tigers led 28-12 at halftime and 42-26 after three quarters.
Senior guard Kacey Fishinghawk and junior guard Smalls Goudeau each closed with eight points. Fishinghawk knocked down 3s during the first and fourth quarters, and Goudeau got all of her points on four field goals, two of those in the closing eight minutes.
Four Tahlequah players -- Naida Rodriguez, Faith Springwater, Jadyn Buttery and Emily Morrison -- ended with four points.
No. 12 Pryor, who drops to 12-7 overall and 6-4 in conference play, was paced by Rhett Looney's 11 points.
Tahlequah will be off until Thursday, Feb. 25 when it hosts a 5A East Regional Tournament. The top-seeded Lady Tigers will open against Tulsa Edison in an 8 p.m. start. Second-seeded Tulsa Will Rogers will face Collinsville in the tournament opener at 6 p.m.
