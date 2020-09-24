Tahlequah swept Tulsa East Central in three sets (25-12, 25-10, 25-7) to win its second straight match Thursday evening on senior night at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers, who defeated Tulsa NOAH in five sets on Tuesday at the TMAC, improve to 8-7 on the season under head coach Don Ogden.
Senior Josie Foster led Tahlequah with 10 kills. Foster had five of her kills in the final set. Both Natalee Porter and Kori Rainwater followed Foster with eight kills each.
Lydia McAlvain finished with 23 assists, Lola Browfield led with seven digs, and Porter and Foster both had a team-high four serve aces. Maggie Brewer closed with five digs, while Morgan Pack and Foster added four apiece.
The Lady Tigers will be at Sapulpa on Thursday, Oct. 1 and close the regular season at home against McAlester on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.