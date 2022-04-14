Tahlequah just missed on a Metro Lakes Conference championship Thursday in boys golf at Page Belcher (Stone Creek) Golf Course in Tulsa.
The Tigers shot a 342 and finished second behind Collinsville, who shot a 338.
Freshman Kaden Tibbetts and junior Ryan Dark tied for fifth in the individual standings and earned all-conference honors. Tibbetts and Dark shot an 82.
Also for Tahlequah, Cade Mashburn shot an 88, Noah Taylor finished at 90 and Dex Dotson closed with a 98.
