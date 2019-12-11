Winning a district championship carried a lot of weight for Tahlequah.
The Tigers, who captured their first district title since 1991 and went 9-2 overall for a second straight year, collected three of the four top postseason district awards and had numerous others earn honors.
Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert was chosen the District 5A-4 Coach of the Year, senior defensive end Blake Corn was named the Player of the Year, and senior running back Dae Dae Leathers was picked Offensive Player of the Year.
It’s Gilbert’s first Coach of the Year selection. The Tigers went 6-1 in district games, the lone loss coming to Claremore in the regular season finale at Doc Wadley Stadium.
“It means I’ve been surrounded by great assistant coaches and great young men,” Gilbert said on Monday. “They’ve been able to perform really well and help build and create a culture that I think the kids enjoy and flourish in. That’s what this [award] speaks to, is just where we’re at as a program. Tahlequah has been blessed with great kids that do a lot. It’s an award for the program.”
Corn was as disruptive on the defensive side of the ball as anyone in the district. Also one of the Tigers’ key pieces on the offensive line, Corn registered 58 total tackles, and posted team highs in tackles for losses (15) and quarterback sacks (nine). He also had six quarterback hurries. Over three years as a starter, Corn had 17 sacks and 32 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
“He’s the first since I’ve been here that’s been named Player of the Year,” Gilbert said. “There is no question he was deserving. He was the best player in our district and obviously that was voted on by the coaches.
“He always made a big play when we needed it, but I think when it came to game planning and understanding your opponent and what their strength was, he was the first guy that stood out defensively. When I think about Blake and just everything he’s done over the last three or four years, if you want to know what hard work will get you, look at Blake Corn.”
Leathers set the school’s all-time rushing mark in his final season. The shifty back rushed for 1,568 yards and averaged 7.6 yards per carry and tied the program’s single-season record with 22 rushing touchdowns. He had three games of over 200 yards, including a season-high 258 yards in the season opener against Fort Gibson. He had a season-high four TD runs against Sallisaw in week three.
Leathers finished his career with 3,570 yards and 44 touchdowns. Leathers averaged 7.6 yards per carry on 471 attempts for his career.
“Dae Dae is just a dynamic player,” Gilbert said. “He’s being recognized because of the season he had, and obviously it helps to have the season we had. His numbers would’ve been better but we took him out of a lot of games early. He’s a great kid and he works hard. He was a true tailback with his vision, his lateral movement being step one to step two, he was already at full speed. He took care of the ball, and if you look back over his career, he rarely put the ball on the ground.”
Two other Tigers were chosen position players of the year — senior Dylan Parish was named the Linebacker of the Year, and Tate Christian was selected Co-Quarterback of the Year with Pryor’s Trapper Gilstrap.
Parish was the heart and soul in the middle of the defense. He led the Tigers with 103 total tackles, recorded nine tackles for losses, 2.5 sacks and returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown. For his career, Parish logged 261 total tackles.
“Just like Blake, Dylan was a guy that came to work every single day,” Gilbert said. “He had a great attitude, played really hard and played with a lot of aches and pains this year. He was another leader on our defense that was out there for every play and every down that mattered. He made a lot of big plays too when we had to have them, a lot of third and shorts on run plays, he seemed like he was always there. He is just a tremendous young man and does everything the right way. He’s a lunch pail type guy, and there’s no question that he is one of the best linebackers that has come through this program.”
In two seasons, Tahlequah went 18-3 with Christian starting behind center. Christian, who missed the Tigers’ first-round playoff game against Coweta with a shoulder injury, completed 88 of 155 passes (56.8 percent) for 1,169 yards with 19 touchdowns and had just four interceptions. He also rushed for 137 yards with a pair of scores.
Christian was a big part of two come-from-behind wins where he directed scoring drives in consecutive weeks against Skiatook and Collinsville.
“It wasn’t his numbers, it was his presence on the football field,” Gilbert said of Christian. “I think that has as much to do with it than anything. The two-minute drive against Skiatook and the whole second half and overtime against Collinsville were defining moments for him. It was just his presence and he brought the team confidence. We knew would have the answer from his leadership. The moment was never too big for him. You saw a tremendous amount of growth from his junior year to his senior year.”
Senior wide receiver Tristan King and senior offensive lineman Hayden Napier were both selected to the first team.
In his only season of eligibility with Tahlequah, King posted a team-high 425 receiving yards and was second in receptions with 26. He also led the Tigers with eight touchdown catches.
Montana Wood, Jaxon Jones, Simeon Armstrong, Trae Patrick, Joe Hendrix, Travis Davis and Kooper McAlvain were honorable mention selections.
Collinsville linebacker Payton Russell was named the Defensive Player of the Year, Skiatook defensive back Jayden Garner was chosen Defensive Back of the Year, Collinsville’s Gage Tacker was selected Defensive Lineman of the Year, Claremore’s Jace Hightower was Running Back of the Year, Claremore’s Dylan Kedzior was Receiver of the Year, Collinsville’s Isaac House was Offensive Player of the Year, and Tulsa Memorial’s Sam Algea was selected the Special Teams Player of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.