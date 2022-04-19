Tahlequah takes two games in Morris

Tahlequah defeated both Berryhill (2-0) and Morris (14-3) Tuesday in slowpitch softball action in Morris.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 21-13 overall under head coach Chris Ray and who will host a Class 6A East Regional Tournament, have won five of their last six games.
Mia Allen drove in a pair of runs in the first inning to give Tahlequah all it would need against Berryhill. Allen delivered a two-run single to center field, scoring both Lexi Hannah and Jayley Ray. Hannah started the inning with a single to left, and Ray followed with a double to center to set the table.
Lady Tigers' pitcher Maddy Parish tossed her fourth shutout of the season and limited Berryhill to eight hits in seven innings. Parish issued just one walk.
Ray, who was coming off a four-hit performance against Norman on Monday, led the Tahlequah lineup with three hits.
The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the first inning and six more in the fourth to pull away from Morris.
Ray, Allen, Jordan Bread and Tara Dye each had three hits to spark Tahlequah, who finished with 14 hits as a team. Dye knocked in a team-high four runs, Allen followed with three RBIs, and both Ray and Parish drove in two runs.
Parish gave up eight hits and two earned runs to pick up the win from the pitcher's circle.
The Lady Tigers will host Broken Arrow in a doubleheader Friday with the first game scheduled for a 5 p.m. start. Tahlequah closes its regular season Monday, April 25 with a road game at Oktaha.
The regional will be held Wednesday, April 27 and joining Tahlequah are Owasso and Tulsa Memorial/Booker T. Washington. Owasso and Memorial/Booker T. Washington will play the opener at 1 p.m. The Lady Tigers will play the loser at 2:30 p.m. and then play the winner at 4 p.m. of the double-elimination tournament.
Lady Tigers split games against Norman, Mustang: Tahlequah amassed 21 hits as a team and defeated Norman, 13-1, Monday at the Big Cat Classic at Southmoore High School. The Lady Tigers also had a 13-5 loss to Mustang.
Against Norman, Jayley Ray had a game-high four hits, going a perfect 4 for 4, scored a pair of runs and drove in another. Lexi Hannah and Mia Allen each had three hits, and four other Lady Tigers finished with two hits.
Tahlequah pitcher Maddy Parish allowed one earned run on 10 hits across six innings to pick up the win.
The Lady Tigers closed with six extra-base hits and got two doubles from Tara Dye, who led the way with three RBIs.
In a four-run first inning, Ray started the scoring with an RBI single to right field that scored Hannah. Hailey Enlow and Jersey Retzloff later had consecutive doubles to drive in runs. Retzloff brought across two runs, scoring Allen and Enlow.
The Lady Tigers ended with five runs during the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-out, two-run single by Loren Walker that scored Retzloff and Charlea Cochran. Allen, Enlow and Cochran each drove in one run with RBI singles.
Jordan Bread, Enlow, Cochran and Dye finished with two hits apiece.
In the loss to Mustang, Allen and Cochran both had two hits to pace the lineup. Allen had two RBIs, both coming on a two-run double during the third inning. Dye walked with the bases loaded to bring in a run in the fourth, and Parish pushed across Cochran with an infield single during the fourth.
Parish gave up 13 earned runs on 24 hits in 5.1 innings from the pitcher's circle.
