Tahlequah Third-Grade Football

The Tahlequah third grade football team will play Miami in the Super Bowl Oct. 30 at Doc Wadley Stadium. The Tigers are unbeaten at 10-0. On the front row, left to right, are Teddy Mendenhall, Asher Dallis, Raker Kirk, Rigby Armstrong, Hunter Hale, Gage Trammel, Ryan Bailey, Zeke Martin, Kaden Hammons, Jovanni Falcon and Keeyan Kingfisher. Standing, left to right, are Zacchaeus Crispiniano, Gavin Rankin, Cason Barnes, Rayden Wright, Issac DuVall, Kaius Deere, Paul Walls, Stetson Tebow, Clay Taylor, Ty Havens and Casen McCormick. Coaches, from left to right, are Billy Rankin Assistant Coach, Larry Hall Head Coach, Nick Crittenden Assistant Coach and Lane Trammel Assistant Coach.

Tahlequah Football Third Grade

Trending Video