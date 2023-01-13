Tahlequah Tigers deny Skiatook with authority

The Tahlequah Tigers have gotten pushed around a bit in the past few games, but started the turnaround Jan. 10 with a convincing victory over Pryor.
Friday, Jan. 13, they completed the turnaround at Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center with a solid 69-39 dominance over the visiting Skiatook Bulldogs.
The Tigers wasted no time exerting their offensive prominence, riding the scoring of five different players to a convincing 17-12 first quarter lead.
The tenacious Tiger defense held Skiatook to three points in the second quarter, while the explosive offense tacked 17 more on the home side of the scoreboard, giving the Tigers a commanding 34-15 lead at halftime.
The Tahlequah offense went into overdrive in the third quarter, blistering the nets for 23 points while holding the Bulldogs to 13, effectively sealing the win with a 57-28 lead. The final eight minutes was basically a junior varsity period, with Skiatook getting its only win, 12-11, and the final score of 69-39.
Eleven Tigers got into the scoring column, led by senior post Hayden Smith with 16 points. Donovan Smith and Zeke Guerrero each added 11 points. An interesting side note, Smith shot the Tigers’ one and only free throw of the game. Unfortunately, he missed.
Cale Matlock tallied nine points, Shaun Young and Brycen Smith each scored five, Cash McAlvain checked in with four, and the quartet of Cort Vance, Race Stopp, Triston Collins, and Jordan Doughtery each had two points.
“We did a good job again of focusing on the things we could control, moving the ball and running in transition,” Tiger Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge said. “This was a bit of a transition week for us, and pivoting offensively.
“The guys have done a good job of picking up on new concepts,” Wooldridge said.
The Tigers will take their 8-5 record on the road Jan. 17 when they travel to Collinsville. The Lady Tigers will play at 6 p.m., followed by the Tigers at 7:30 p.m.
