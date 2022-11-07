The Tahlequah Tigers know what they’re facing when they travel to Ponca City this Friday for the first round of the Class 6A-ll playoffs.
“They’re a good team,” Tahlequah coach Brad Gilbert said. “They’re 5-5, 5-2 in District play. They are a well-coached team. They’re very disciplined on both sides of the ball."
He said that defensively, they run odd-front, they’re in a 3-3 stack, they’re very active, and they get to the ball well.
“Offensively, they’re multiple formations," he said. "The quarterback does a good job of creating plays with his feet, but he also has a strong arm. He has some good receivers he can get the ball to. Their tailback, Harmon, is an explosive runner."
In fact, Gilbert said, the Ponca City team is a lot like the Tigers.
"They’ve been put into a position to be successful, and that’s what we’re hoping for, too," he said.
