Tahlequah Tigers take third in overtime

The Tahlequah Tigers pose for a photo with their third place award from the Verdigris Tournament. From left, front row, are: Brycen Smith,Gage Hodson, Donovan Smith, Zeke Guerrero, Cash McAlvain, and Avery Fields. Middle row: JJ Antwine, Triston Collins, Race Stopp, Lukas Wooldridge, Cole Robertson, Hayden Smith, Cale Matlock, and Coach Wooldridge. Back row: Court Vance.