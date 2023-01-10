Tahlequah Tigers take third in overtime

Tahlequah took third in a 55-50 win over Bishop Kelly in the Verdigris Tournament on Jan. 7.
Hayden Smith opened the game up putting Tahlequah on the scoreboard early with two. Quickly followed by Cash McAlvain with two points of his own. Zeke Guerrero pulled up with a jumper for two answered by a Bishop Kelley three pointer to put them on the scoreboard for the first time. By the end of the first quarter Tigers were up 10-6.
The score stayed close throughout the second with both teams playing hard to take advantage of their ball possessions. Tahlequah went into halftime up on Bishop Kelley 28-19.
Bishop Kelley worked to get around the post wall of Donovan Smith and Hayden Smith. Each team continued to struggle with turnovers, however, Tahlequah managed to keep their lead on Bishop 36-33 going into the last quarter of play.
Bishop Kelley brought out all of the stops in the fourth resulting in a tie at the end of the fourth, taking the battle into overtime. Both teams had turnovers trouble, but saw many steals, rebounds, and clutch free throws on the Tahlequah side. However, not enough to keep Bishop trailing.
The three point shot early in overtime by Cale Matlock, and the clutch put back by Donovan Smith for two cemented the win for Tahlequah allowing them to take third place over Bishop Kelley 55-50.
