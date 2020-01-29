On Friday evening, the Tahlequah High School Athletic Department will honor the 1969-70 Tiger basketball team on the 50th Anniversary of that team. The event will take place in the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, and THS will play Grove High School at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
This was the first team in the history of Tahlequah basketball to qualify for the state tournament, and the cheerleaders will also be honored.
Led by head coach Ron Cox and the late Arley Ward, the team’s three seniors improved from three wins as sophomores to 19 wins as seniors. With the three returning seniors, a junior who was one of the state’s best, some great returning lettermen, some talented sophomores, and a 6-foot, 5-inch move-in, the season began with high hopes for a successful season.
The season ended with this team compiling a 19-8 record, and earning the following accolades: Northeastern State College Tournament Champions, Area Champions, No. 7 ranking in the state, and qualifying for the state tournament.
Honorees include: Tahlequah High School Hall of Fame member and State Sports Hall of Fame member Coach Cox; manager Kenneth Oosahwe; and statisticians Joe Ragsdale and H.L.Goodwin.
The basketball players being honored include: seniors Ron Anderson, Dr. Bobby Webb and co-caption Marty Bradley; junior co-captain and Tahlequah High School Hall of Fame member Dr. Mike Dobbins; juniors James Fast, Phillip Lombardi, Dickie Sellers, Steve Stinnett, Bruce Whitworth, and Gary Wing; sophomores Rick Center, Jerry Pittman, and Dr. Byron Smith;
The cheerleaders are: captain and senior Kay Kilpatrick Skaggs; Pep Squad officer and senior Carol Wing Robinson Filby; juniors Berdina Wheeler Bergman and Tessy King; and sophomores Mikey King, Marcia Daughtery, and Mary Sue Gillion Fleming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.