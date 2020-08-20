Tahlequah defeated Claremore in four sets (25-23, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19) to get in the win column Thursday evening in Claremore.

The Lady Tigers, who were coming off a tough five-set loss to Collinsville in their season and home opener on Tuesday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, received double-digit kills from Dorothy Swearingen (12) and Natalee Porter (11). Josie Foster added five kills.

Lydia McAlvain led Tahlequah with 38 assists, and seven different players had digs. Foster posted a team-high nine digs, while McKinley Thompson, Maggie Brewer and Swearingen followed with four each.

Foster finished with a team-high six serve aces, and McAlvain and Swearingen had two apiece.

The Lady Tigers will be at the Muskogee Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

