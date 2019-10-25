Tahlequah moved a step closer to a district championship Friday with a 41-10 win over Tulsa East Central at a rain-soaked Doc Wadley Stadium.
The No. 4 Tigers, who improve to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in 5A-4 under head coach Brad Gilbert, got off to its usual fast start and never turned back.
Senior quarterback Tate Christian threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Tristan King on the game’s first play from scrimmage. It was the same combination on the first offensive snap last week against eighth-ranked Pryor, which set the tone in the Tigers’ 58-13 win.
With No. 10 Claremore falling to Skiatook, 34-28, Friday in Claremore, Tahlequah can clinch its first district title since 1991 with a road win over Tulsa Memorial next Thursday.
“I thought we came out and played well,” Gilbert said. “In spots, we weren’t very crisp and we didn’t execute to the level that I know that we’re capable of executing. You can’t complain whenever you win football games and you win them in the manner of 41-10. East Central has kids that can make plays and that was evident tonight.”
Christian later hooked up with King again for a 10-yard touchdown that pushed Tahlequah’s lead to 28-3 at the 6:24 mark of the second quarter.
Christian went on to complete 3 of 9 passes for 72 yards.
Senior running back Dae Dae Leathers, who went over 3,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 for the season last week, finished with 109 yards on 16 carries and found the end zone three times to up his TD total to 16.
Leathers’ first touchdown came from seven yards out to give the Tigers a 14-3 lead in the first quarter. His second came on a 1-yard run at the 8:54 point of the second quarter and extended the lead to 21-3. Leathers added his final TD on a 9-yard run to make it 41-3 midway through the third quarter.
The Tigers got their other score on a Simeon Armstrong 15-yard touchdown run during the second quarter immediately after senior linebacker Dylan Parish blocked a punt. It increased Tahlequah’s lead to 35-3.
The Tigers finished with 226 total yards of offense. The Cardinals had 344 total yards.
East Central’s only touchdown came on a 9-yard run with 6:29 remaining in the game.
“It was great to see our guys come out and do what they’re supposed to,” Gilbert said. “I think our play matched maybe the weather a little bit tonight, but we’ve got a good group of guys and they continue to do what they’re supposed to, so it was a good night.”
The Tigers have won their last nine district games going back to last year and their last 12 regular season games.
After next week’s game at Memorial, Tahlequah will close its regular season at Doc Wadley Stadium against Claremore on Friday, Nov. 8.
