Shaw Thornton, Tanner Christian and Caleb Davis combined on a shutout as Tahlequah defeated Miami, 8-0, Friday in Tahlequah.
The Tigers, who played their first game since March 9, had just two hits, but took advantage of 10 walks and six Wardog errors.
In a starting role, Thornton allowed two hits in two innings and finished with four strikeouts. Christian, in middle relief, gave up one hit over two innings and struck out four, and Davis allowed one hit in the fifth and recorded a pair of strikeouts.
The Tigers, who improved to 3-3 under head coach Bret Bouher, got all they would need offensively in the opening frame when Brody Bouher reached on a fielder’s choice, stole both second and third base and then crossed home plate on an error.
Tahlequah added another run in the second inning when Dylan Leep got aboard on an error and later scored on another error.
The Tigers pulled away in the fourth and fifth innings with six more runs. In a three-run fourth, Bouher drove in Thornton with a sacrifice fly to left field, and Christian singled to center to bring across Parker Lane and Bradley Pruitt. In the fifth, Pruitt was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that forced in Luke Chaffin, and both R Holt and Lane crossed home plate after Christian reached on an error.
Christain, who led the Tigers with two RBIs, and Thornton had Tahlequah’s two hits.
The Tigers will resume District 5A-4 play Monday when they visit Skiatook. Tahlequah will host the Bulldogs at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Tahlequah is 1-1 in district play with a split against Tulsa Edison.
