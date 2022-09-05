Tahlequah jumped on Shawnee early and never looked back, cruising to a 9-1 District 5A-4 win Monday in Tahlequah.
It was the third consecutive win for the Lady Tigers, who moved to 17-5 overall and remained unbeaten at 8-0 in district play under head coach Chris Ray. Ray collected his 400th career win Saturday as Tahlequah blanked Durant, 1-0, in Durant.
The Lady Tigers were paced by Amelia Miller's three hits, while Riley Dotson, Jadyn Buttery and Loren Walker each followed with two hits. Tahlequah, who closed with 13 hits as a team, received two RBIs apiece from Miller, Dotson and Walker.
Senior pitcher Mikah Vann tallied 13 strikeouts and allowed one earned run on seven hits in seven innings to record the win.
Tahlequah got all it would need in the opening frame, scoring four runs. Dotson brought home the first run on an RBI single that plated Cochran, Jayley Ray followed with a run-scoring double to bring across Dotson, Buttery scored Ray on an infield single, and Miller drove in the final run on an infield single.
The Lady Tigers added two runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to expand their lead to 9-1.
In the fourth, Walker tripled to left field to score Paisley Qualls, and Dotson doubled to center to bring home Walker. In the fifth, Miller added her second RBI single to make it 7-1, Walker doubled to bring in Miller, and Cochran pushed across Jersey Retzloff on an RBI groundout to complete the scoring.
Against Durant, Vann delivered a sixth-inning, two-out RBI single to left field that scored Dotson for the game's lone run. Dotson got aboard on a single and advanced into scoring position on a Ray single. The Lady Tigers had all three of their hits during the sixth.
In the pitcher's circle, Vann tossed a complete-game shutout. She gave up three hits, recorded 12 strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Tahlequah will be at Henryetta Tuesday and visit McAlester Thursday, Sept. 8. The Lady Tigers return home to play Durant Saturday, Sept. 10 in a 1 p.m. start.
