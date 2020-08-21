Tahlequah tops Tulsa Union, Bartlesville

Tahlequah notched its second and third consecutive wins Friday on the first day of the Owasso Festival.
The Lady Tigers, who have won five of their last six games, started with a 7-2 win over Tulsa Union and followed with an 8-2 victory over Bartlesville.
Tahlequah moves to 5-3 overall under head coach Chris Ray.
“Anytime you can go get wins against 6A schools we’ll take it,” Ray said. “These two wins are kind of based off the way we win a lot of ball games and off my philosophy — you pitch it, you play good defense and then you manufacture enough runs, and that always gives yourself a chance to win. I just felt like our kids did that today. We capitalized on mistakes, we competed well. We’re not near where I think we have the potential to be, but I kind of like where we’re at right now.”
Sophomore Mikah Vann and freshman Charlea Cochran were standouts against Union.
In the pitcher’s circle, Vann went the distance, allowing two earned runs on five hits over seven innings. She had four strikeouts and issued one walk. Vann threw 75 pitches, 53 of those for strikes, and recorded eight groundouts and nine flyouts. She also had a single and drove in a game-high two runs.
Cochran led the Tahlequah with two hits, going 2 for 3, and drove in one run. Cochran also walked, reaching base three times. She closed the scoring with an RBI single to center field that scored Mia Allen with two outs in the sixth inning.
The Lady Tigers took the lead for good with two runs in the home-half of the second. Lexi Hannah pushed across Mykayla Hayes on an RBI groundout to second base, and Vann followed with a single to left field, scoring Paisley Qualls and giving Tahlequah a 3-1 lead.
Cochran crossed home plate on an error in the fifth to give Tahlequah a 4-2 advantage, and in the sixth, the Lady Tigers added three more runs, highlighted by sacrifice flies that produced runs from Vann and Hailey Enlow and an RBI single to center by Cochran.
Bailey Jones and Enlow each had two hits to lead the offense in the win over Bartlesville. Jayley Ray and Jones led with two RBIs apiece, Cochran tripled and Hayes doubled.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the home-half of the second. Cochran scored Enlow on a triple to center to start the scoring, Ray followed by knocking in Cochran on an RBI groundout, and Jones singled to center to bring home Hayes.
Tahlequah added a single run in the third on an infield single by Enlow that scored Vann after Bartlesville closed to within 3-2.
Allen, Ray and Jones each delivered run-scoring singles to highlight a four-run fifth for the Lady Tigers.
Jones and Vann both saw time in the pitcher’s circle. In a starting role, Jones allowed two earned runs on nine hits and issued three walks in 5.1 innings. Vann retired the only two batters she faced in the sixth and had a strikeout.
“I just thought it was a good team effort,” Ray said. “There was a lot of different people that contributed today. Our pitchers threw strikes. We didn’t do anything flashy, it was just a couple of blue collar games where we grinded out a couple of wins.”
Tahlequah will conclude its Aug. 15 game against Owasso at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Lady Rams leading 5-2 in the bottom of the third. The Lady Tigers will then conclude festival play with contests against Owasso and Jenks.
Tahlequah returns home Monday in a doubleheader against Tulsa Memorial in District 5A-4 play.
