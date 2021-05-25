Tahlequah trio named OSCA All-State honorable mention

Tahlequah seniors Angel Quezada, Jerron Sherrill and Cris Najar were each chosen as Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association All-State honorable mention selections.
Tiger sophomore Tabor Robinson was named to the 5A-4 All-District team.
Quezada recorded a pair of goals, to go along with one assist and finished his final season with five points. Quezada had 13 shots and nine shots on goal.
Najar and Robinson were second on the team with four goals apiece. Najar also had two assists, 10 points, 31 shots and 17 shots on goal.
Sherrill had two goals scored and led the Tigers with three assists. Sherrill closed with seven points, 15 shots and eight shots on goal.
To go along with his four goals, Robinson added one assist, nine points, 20 shots and 11 shots on goal.
The Tigers went 7-6 overall under head coach Greg Hall. They finished 3-4 in District 5A-4.
“One of the things I really, really appreciated from these guys is it wasn’t ever about an individual award. It was a team effort,” Hall said. “I’m going to miss every single one of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.