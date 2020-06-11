The Tahlequah Vipers will host the Joplin Crusaders Saturday, June 13, at 7 p.m. in Doc Wadley Stadium. This is adult, amateur, full-contact football featuring local residents.
The Vipers kicked off the 4-State Football League season June 6 by shutting out the NWA Generals 18-0. The Vipers are currently ranked fourth in the league.
Tickets are $10, and kids 12 and under are free.
All fans will be seated on the east-side bleachers, and there will be one row of separation between fans. Masks are encouraged, but not required. The bathrooms will be sanitized at every quarter. Prepackaged drinks and concessions will be available. Those who are feeling ill should not attend.
The game will be streamed on the Southern Sports Network available on any Roku device. It is a pay-per-view service costing $10 to watch in real time with no delays.
For more information about players, games, and updates, visit "Tahlequah City Vipers" on Facebook or call 918-348-0853.
