Tahlequah will be aiming higher in 2020

There’s a lot to like in Tahlequah’s potential on the softball field in 2020.
From returning experience, to overall depth, to a wealth of young talent, the Lady Tigers are in position to make some noise in Class 5A under head coach Chris Ray.
Nine 2019 All-District 5A-4 players return to a team that went 22-18 overall and advanced to its third consecutive state tournament, including Offensive Player of the Year Betty Danner.
It’s the makeup of a team that suits Ray’s style and is reminiscent of some of his past teams prior to coming to Tahlequah.
“This is the kind of team I like to coach,” said Ray, the 2019 5A-4 Coach of the Year. “I think our pitching and defense is going to keep us in most games and I think we’re going to be skilled enough at the plate and have enough tools to manufacture runs to keep us in games. We’re going to be able to put pressure on people.”
The Lady Tigers return their top two pitchers — senior Bailey Jones and sophomore Mikah Vann — and add two more who will be in the mix in sophomore Jayley Ray and freshman Grace Baker.
Other than the third base position, Tahlequah returns its entire infield. Danner returns at second base, Lexi Hannah is back at shortstop, Hailey Enlow returns at first base and catchers Nevaeh Moreno and Savannah Wiggins are back.
The one missing piece from last season is an enormous one in third baseman McKenna Wofford, who was an Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State selection that signed with Connors State College. Jayley Ray is the top candidate to replace Wofford.
“We don’t have a kid coming up that’s going to be able to do what McKenna did,” Chris Ray said. “I’m just looking for someone that can step in there and hit .300 or .400. They’re not going to hit for the pop she had, so we’re just going to have to adjust a few things. Anytime you lose an all-state kid it’s hard to replace them.”
Starting outfielders returning are Mia Allen, Vann and Wiggins.
Eight players back from last year had at least 100 plate appearances.
Jones and Vann accounted for 220 innings pitched in 2019. In 27 starts and 31 appearances, Jones posted a 15-10 record, 3.41 earned run average, 73 strikeouts and issued 20 walks over 154 innings. Vann had 17 appearances, 11 of those in a starting role, as a freshman. In 66 innings, Vann posted a 3.94 ERA, recorded 50 strikeouts and walked 18.
“I feel like we’re going to be adequate in the circle,” Chris Ray said. “We’ve got four pitchers that've been working. You’ve got Bailey and Mikah that ate a majority of the innings last year. Jayley and Grace will also help us, especially in tournaments and festivals where we’ve got to play a significant amount of games in a short period of time. In the circle in varsity games, we’ll probably run Bailey and Mikah out there depending on the matchups and which one I feel like gives us the best chance. They’re all around the zone, they’ve all got a couple of pitches we can utilize and they’re all going to give us a chance to win.”
Middle infielders Danner and Hannah will be top-of-the-lineup hitters. Danner hit .448 with five home runs, 42 RBIs, 30 runs scored, nine doubles and two triples despite missing nine games early in the 2019 season due to injury. Danner had an on-base percentage of .543 and an OPS of 1.313. She closed the season with a 10-game hitting streak, a stretch where she hit .568 with two home runs and drove in 19 runs. Hannah batted .411, drove in 22 runs, led the team with four triples and scored 48 runs. She had an on-base percentage of .519.
Enlow, who could also hit in the upper half of the lineup, hit .316 with four doubles and knocked in 13 runs. Ray had a .291 batting average and collected 17 RBIs.
At catcher, Moreno hit .303 with five doubles and drove in 23 runs. Along with Wiggins, Jersey Retzloff and Madison Parish will compete for time at catcher.
Senior Josie Moffitt will also play a factor in the infield, as will freshmen Mykayla Hayes, Charlea Cochran, Paisley Qualls, Baker and sophomore Linzi Woolard and junior Chloe Sanders.
“I feel very comfortable with our experience across the board in the infield and at catcher,” Chris Ray said. “Betty and Lexi are strong in the middle and we have some others behind them that we’ve put out there in scrimmages that I’m comfortable with as well. Jayley’s probably going to be at third replacing McKenna, but we’ve also got freshmen Paisley Qualls and you’ve got sophomore Linzi Woolard and a junior in Chloe Sanders that will be competing at that position. We’ve got Hailey back at first base as a starter and we’ve been working Betty and Grace there when she’s not pitching.”
In the outfield, Allen hit. 378 and posted an on-base percentage of .485 as a junior. She finished with five doubles, one triple and drove in 21 runs. Wiggins batted .367, had a .477 on-base percentage, five doubles, three triples, one home run and knocked in 21 runs. Vann hit .326 and recorded 18 RBIs.
Others who will see time in the outfield include juniors Kloie Vertz and Skyla Wilson, sophomore Abigail Cacy, and freshmen Lauren Walker, Madi Matthews and Hayes.
“When Mikah’s not pitching, Mikah will figure in the outfield mix along with Mia and Savannah,” Chris Ray said. “Lauren and Mykayla will also see time, as will Kloie, Skyla, Abigail and Madi.”
Tahlequah will open its season on Monday, Aug. 10 when it hosts Sand Springs in a 5 p.m. start.
