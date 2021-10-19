Tahlequah will be in Owasso Saturday for 6A Regional Meet

The Tahlequah cross country teams will be at Mohawk Park in Owasso Saturday for a Class 6A Cross Country Regional Meet.
The Tigers, who will begin at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, are coming off a Metro Lakes Conference championship last week in Tahlequah, while the Lady Tigers, who will start at 10 a.m., finished second.
Tahlequah will be competing against Owasso, Bartlesville, Bixby, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Broken Arrow, Choctaw, Enid, Jenks, Muskogee, Norman North, Ponca City, Sand Springs, Stillwater, Tulsa Union and Westmoore.
Jack McKee, Eric Burns and Trae Baker each placed in the top five and carried the Tigers to a Metro Lakes Conference championship Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Tahlequah.
The Tigers, paced by McKee’s second-place finish with a time of 17:01.49, closed with 41 points, 10 points in front of Coweta. Burns was fourth with a time of 17:14.63, and Baker narrowly followed in fifth at 17:14.93.
Two other Tahlequah runners — Jacob Tiger and Sam Shankle — placed inside the top 20. Tiger was ninth with a time of 18:09.48, and Shankle was 19th at 18:59.81.
The Lady Tigers finished in a first place tie with Coweta in the team standings of the Metro Lakes Conference championship, but Coweta won the title based off the sixth-place finishes from each team.
McKenna Hood led the Lady Tigers with a second-place finish, closing with a time of 19:39.95. Hood followed Coweta’s Brelee Burcham, who won the individual title at 19:04.61.
Tahlequah’s Lily Couch was fourth individually with a time of 20:57.63, Salendia Melo was sixth at 21:13.23, Tori Pham was seventh at 21:19.53, and Abigail Johnson placed ninth with a time of 21:34.07. Emma Maxwell ended with a 23:44.04.
The 6A State Meet will be Saturday, Oct. 23 at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
