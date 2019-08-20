Tahlequah started its volleyball season with a road win Tuesday evening in Collinsville.
The Lady Tigers, under head coach Don Ogden, defeated the Lady Cardinals in four sets, 25-21, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23.
Lydia McAlvain led Tahlequah with 10 kills and also posted team-highs in digs with 16 and serve aces with six. McAlvain finished with six assists.
The Lady Tigers had 25 kills as a team. Natalee Porter closed with five, while Josie Foster followed with four, and Kloe Bowin and Ella Scearce, the team's two seniors, had three each.
Bowin led Tahlequah with four blocks, and Porter had a team-best 17 assists.
Lola Brownfield had 15 digs, Bowin added 14, and Foster ended with 10. Bowin, Porter and Scearce had two serve aces apiece.
The Lady Tigers will host Claremore in their home opener Thursday in a 6 p.m. start at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
