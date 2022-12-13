The Tahlequah Tiger boys’ wrestling team hosted the Har-Ber Wildcats, of Springdale, Arkansas Tuesday evening in the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center. When the final tally was posted, Har-Ber, a 7A perennial powerhouse in Arkansas, had won the meet 47-22.
To explain how scoring goes in wrestling would take someone who really understands the sport, but suffice it to say scoring is given on the final outcome of each three-period match, and can be anything from one point for a close win, to six points for a pin.
The Tigers were with six of their regular starters due to various reasons, Coach Travis Kirby said, from the flu, to injuries.
Consequently, Kirby moved two players up to the next weight division to fill the gaps a little, and two positions were still blank, causing a forfeit. One of the two forfeits, however, was a double forfeit, so neither team got points.
Milez Thompson won by pin in the 106 pound division. Jacob Caviness, who was also in that division, was moved up to the next division, and received a major decision over his opponent.
Jesus Cervantes won a decision in his division, Jayden Moore, a returning two-time state qualifier for the Tigers, pinned his opponent in his division, and Cy Fisher battled his opponent to a decision.
Kirby said he scheduled Har-Ber because they are a strong team. He said they are ranked in Arkansas, probably in the top three or four teams in the state.
He said going up against bigger teams such as Har-Ber would only make the Tigers better.
A couple of wrestlers who just came out for the program really stood out against Har-Ber, Kirby said.
“The kid who wrestled in the 106 pound division, Milez Thompson, who just came out for wrestling after running cross country, he got his first pin tonight, so that was exciting for him,” Kirby said.
“Cy Fisher, a football kid who just came out after football, wrestled in the 206 division, and he won a decision there, and that was just his second match, and I’m really proud of him,” he said.
Kirby also mentioned Moore, Cervantes, and Caviness as doing well in the meet.
Thursday, both the Tigers and Lady Tigers will compete in Jay, with weigh-in set for 1 p.m.
Then on Friday, the Tiger boys will travel to Cabot, Arkansas to compete in the two-day Bring The Hammer Tournament. Kirby said most of the top teams from Arkansas, as well as some of the top teams from Oklahoma, including Edmond North and some others, will be there.
Friday, the junior high Lady Tigers will compete in the Coweta Tournament, and Saturday, the senior high Lady Tigers will compete at Coweta.
