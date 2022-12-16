Tahlequah wrestling roundup: Action continues Saturday

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers’ wrestling team, junior high division, competed in the Coweta JH Tournament Friday, and finished close to the middle of the pack at fifteenth. The junior high girls closed with 63 points, almost 20 points more than Claremore at number 16.
Individually for the Lady Tigers, Bella Harkey took first in the 102 class, claiming 22 team points with falls over Claremore in the semifinals, and Yukon in the finals.
Allison Flore was the next high point for the TJH Lady Tigers with 16. Flore finished second in the 155 division with a win by fall over Bixby before losing by fall to Southeast. Whitney Chen picked up 14 points and second place in the 165 division with a quarterfinal fall over Yukon before falling to Bixby in the First Place round.
Samanta Santana and Rosha Maxwell each gained 13 points for the Lady Tigers with fourth place finishes in their respective divisions. Santana won by fall over Yukon in the 117 division quarterfinal, lost by decision to Coweta in the semifinal, then won by fall over Claremore in the consolation semifinal. Maxwell, competing in the 138 class, won by fall over Yukon in the quarterfinal, lost by fall to Skiatook in the semifinal, then won by fall over Bixby in the consolation semifinal.
Elli Hendricks picked up four points with a round one win by fall over Pouteau in the 117 division, Juliana Cervantes gained four team points with consolation wins by fall over two different Yukon opponents in the 126 division, and Avarie Combs finished out the team scoring with three points on a consolation win by fall in the 138 division.
The Tahlequah varsity Tigers are competing in the Bring The Hammer Tournament in Cabot, Arkansas this Friday and Saturday. As of 7:50 p.m., Friday, six of the seven Tiger wrestlers have scored points, and five of those six have recorded at least one victory.
Jacob Caviness, in the 106 division, has a record of 2-1, Braden Davis, 126, is 1-2, Merrick Combs, 132, has a record of 0-0, but has scored points, Bodee Jimerson, 157, stands at 1-2, Jesus Cervantes, 165, has a 2-1 record, and Jayden Moore, 175, is undefeated at 3-0.
The Tigers are currently tied for 17 in the tournament which features 30 teams from seven states, including such powerhouse teams as Har-Ber from Springdale, Arkansas, Edmond North from Edmond, Oklahoma, current first place Keller Timber Creek, Texas, and teams from Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, and one more, in last place, not listed.
The tournament continues through Saturday.
The Tahlequah varsity Lady Tigers will be competing in the Coweta Senior High tournament on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
