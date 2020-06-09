Tahlequah Youth Football and Cheer sign-ups for grades 1-6 will be at the Tahlequah High School Turf Room Saturday, June 13, 9-11 a.m.; Sunday, June 14, 1-3 p.m.; Saturday, June 27, 9-11 a.m.; and Sunday, June 28, 1-3 p.m.
Everyone must wear a mask and use hand sanitizer to enter the turf room. No more than 10 people will be let in at a time; others will be asked to wait in the vehicles.
The cost of cheer is $135. Football is $200 for a new player; $175 for a returning player; and $160 for a sibling. A down payment of $100 is needed in order to order uniforms and jerseys. Friendly payment plans are offered.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TahlequahYouthFootball.
