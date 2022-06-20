The Tahlequah High School Kick-Off Club has announced the Tahlequah Youth Football Camp for July 18 and 19.
The camp will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days at the Tahlequah Junior High football field and is for those entering second through seventh grades.
Cost is $40 and payments are accepted on the first day of the camp. Those who register online a week prior or earlier to the start of camp are guaranteed a T-shirt.
To register, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeaUMWcLnjtBrg4Dooz4v6m_nrHR2djPq6ryFcO5kfbVp4FHA/viewform?usp=pp_url
For more information, contact Cody Ryals, Tahlequah assistant football coach, 918-931-2405.
