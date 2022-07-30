Tahlequah's Beckett Robinson named USA Baseball NTIS selection

Tahlequah High School baseball standout Beckett Robinson was recently chosen as a USA Baseball National Team Identification Series selection.
Robinson, a freshman outfielder/catcher for the Tigers in 2022, hit .419 with a home run and drove in 15 runs. He had eight doubles, four triples, 35 runs scored and an on-base percentage of .554. Robinson also stole 17 bases.
"We are so excited for Beckett and the awesome opportunity to represent Tahlequah baseball at the USA Baseball NTIS series," Tahlequah head coach Sam Nelson said. "We are excited to see him play against the best players in the country. Big things are ahead of Beckett and Tahlequah baseball."
Robinson had 13 multi-hit games, including a pair of four-hit performances and six three-hit outings. He had a season-long nine-game hitting streak from March 31 to April 15 that included three consecutive three-hit performances.
Robinson will be on the South 16U team at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina during the fall.
