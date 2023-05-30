When Jason Christie first began professional fishing he never thought he would reach the heights he has. For almost 10 years, Christie had a completely different profession before he decided to try out his new career path.
In the 15 years since, Christie has established himself as one of the best fishermen on the Bassmaster Elite Series and formally Major League Fishing. In 2022 the Park Hill native reached the ultimate heights of professional fishing when he won the Bassmaster Classic at Lake Hartwell with a bag of 54 pounds.
“Never even really thought about winning the Classic,” said Christie. “When I started I did not compare myself to the [Kevin] Van Dam’s and the guys like that, I just wanted to go fishing and try it and say that I had done it. Now it is just weird, honestly, you sit in the recliner and you look up at all of the trophies and it is weird because it just happened. Even though it has been 15 years it feels like it happened overnight.”
Christie’s professional fishing career got off to a unique start.
After playing junior college basketball, Christie transferred to Northeastern State University where he knew the assistant coach. Christie rang him up and after a short conversation with Head Coach Ken Hayes.
“I wanted to play close so my parents can watch, I am kind of a homebody,” said Christie. “I actually called the assistant coach at the time and I said to him ‘I’m graduating I would kind of like to play at Northeaster.’ He was surprised. He went and talked to coach Hayes and called me back in a few minutes and said they would love to have me. That was two of the most fun years, with my family coming to the games and playing in front of a packed gym.”
Christie still holds the record for most three-pointers made in a game with 10.
After he graduated with a teaching degree, Christie spent nearly 10 years in the Tahlequah area as a teacher and coach. During that time he began fishing in tournaments in the area and begin winning quite a bit of money. In 2008 it reached the point that Christie thought it was time to give a shot at the pros.
“In ‘08 I did really well. I set back a nest egg and I started thinking about doing it full-time,” said Christie. “I had to sit down and decide if I was going to pursue fishing further or stay where I was at. I didn’t know it was going to go as well as it has. Deep down I thought I would do it two or three years, spend all my money, and say I tried it.”
That decision has clearly paid off for Christie as he has eight tournament wins on the Bassmaster Elite Series, nearly two million dollars in tournament winnings from the BES, and a Bassmaster Classic Title to his name.
“You are talking to a super small-town dude, country boy,” said Christie on his Classic win. “To win that and stop at a gas station in New York or a restaurant in Michigan and have someone recognize you and say they were rooting for me means a lot to me. But the biggest thing is the people that were close, they sacrifice a lot whenever I am gone traveling all the time. They all pitched in and did different things for me. Not only was that classic for me but for everybody.”
Getting to the peak of professional fishing was a lifelong task for Christie.
At a young age, Christie’s father and uncles taught him how to fish. Quickly he picked up these techniques and surpassed his teachers.
Christie’s first taste of winning came in tournaments with his father. Christie and his dad would go out to Lake Tenkiller, Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, or any other local tournaments to compete in jackpot tournaments. As many as 80 boats would be in contention but it did not matter as the duo continued to win.
“They were really good teachers,” said Christie. “My dad and uncles all did different things well and they taught me that really quickly. I was able to learn from them and start on my own really young. In high school, I was going with them then after college they were going with me I kind of felt like I was the one in control. If they had a tournament in the region I was there.”
Growing up Christie fished all the local spots quite a bit with Tenkiller being one of the most prevalent. With a plethora of spots to fish, Christie quickly learned how to fish in different scenarios.
“It offered a lot of scenarios. Between Tenkiller, Grand, Eufaula, and the Arkansas River it offered the conditions of what we fish professionally on the Elite Series,” said Christie.
“The only thing we were really missing in the area was underwater grass and I had to teach myself a lot about that. It wasn’t just Tenkiller, it played a big part, but it was all the lakes in the area. If they had a tournament in the region I was there.”
Christie will be back on the water on Thursday, June 1 for the first day of the 2023 Folds of Honor Tournament at Sabine River in Orange, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.