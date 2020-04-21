Tahlequah's Kloe Bowin named OGBCA All-Region

Tahlequah senior forward Kloe Bowin was named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Region Large School East Team on Saturday.
Bowin, a Rogers State signee, was second on the team in both scoring (8.7 points) and rebounding (5.7). She led Tahlequah with 70 blocked shots and shot a team-high 54.5 percent overall from the floor.
Bowin played on three Lady Tigers’ state tournament teams, including the 2019-20 season. Tahlequah went 19-7 overall and 10-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference this past season under head coach David Qualls.
“Kloe had a really solid senior season,” Qualls said on Tuesday. “She impacted the game on both ends and was an outstanding teammate. She was a key part in three state tournament teams and had a good career at THS. I’m proud of her and looking forward to seeing her grow as a player even more in college.”
Also included on the Large East team are Rylie Looney (Pryor), Armani Reed (Tulsa Booker T. Washington), Ryley Beard (Ponca City), Breanna Rhone (McAlester), Devih Wright (Tulsa Rogers), Meagan Cyr (Bishop Kelley), Hanna Duin (Broken Arrow), Taylor Hight (Skiatook) and Matina Aeschiliman (Skiatook).
