Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR EASTERN OKLAHOMA... * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, and Latimer counties. * WIND...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 miles an hour with gusts to 45 miles an hour likely. A few gusts to 55 miles an hour possible in some locations, especially near the Oklahoma, Kansas border. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURE...High temperatures upper 70s to near 80 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. The fire weather danger will be the highest north of I-44 and west of Highway 75 where ongoing drought conditions remain extreme to exceptional. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. &&