The Metro-Lakes Conference standings were released Friday, Dec. 16, and the Tahlequah Lady Tigers are at the top of the heap with a 3-0 record. Their overall record is 5-1, having lost only to Booker T. Washington in the championship game of the Ninth Annual Tahlequah Invitational Tournament Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Tiger boys are in third place in the conference, with identical records of 2-1, 3-3 with Glenpool, but by virtue of having defeated Glenpool, are in third while Glenpool holds down fourth place
By the time this hits the press, the Tiger teams will have played Grove, which could change things considerably.
The Lady Tigers are 3-0, 5-1, and Grove's girls are in second place at 2-0, 5-1.
As previously mentioned, the Tiger boys are in third place at 2-1, 3-3. Grove's boys are in second place at 2-0, 4-2.
Things could be a lot more convoluted when Friday's games are over.
The remainder of the girls' side of the conference has Glenpool in third at 2-2, 5-1 overall. Pryor is fourth at 2-1,4-2, Collinsville sits in fifth place at 2-2, 2-3, Coweta is in the sixth spot with a 1-2, 2-4 record, and the last two places are held by Claremore at 0-3, 1-4, and Skiatook at 0-4, 2-5.
On the boys' side, Coweta is in first with a 3-0, 4-2 record, followed by Grove, Tahlequah, and Glenpool.
Collinsville, 2-2, 2-3, is fifth, Claremore is sixth with a 1-3, 2-1 record, Pryor is seventh at 0-3, 0-6, and Skiatook rounds out the conference with an 0-4, 1-6 record.
