This past week, Tahlequah senior softball players Jayley Ray and Mikah Vann were named to the 2022 Oklahoma Fast-Pitch Coaches Association Large East All-State Team.
The Large East All State Team is composed of players from Class 5A and 6A from the east side of the state. Ray and Vann will represent Tahlequah High School in the All-State Game on June 10, 2023, at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.
Both of these players have been instrumental in leading the Lady Tigers to four consecutive Class 5A State Tournaments, four Regional Championships, and two consecutive District Championships.
The Lady Tigers' team record this year was 30-10.
Vann has been a four-year starter for the Lady Tigers. She was selected as a pitcher for the Large East All-State Squad. She was also selected as the District 5A-4 Pitcher of the Year and the first team Region 10 Pitcher.
Her pitching statistics for this year are: innings pitched, 176.67; win-loss record, 23-5; earned run average, 1.347; strikeouts, 226; and walks, 34.
She has offers to continue her softball career from Eastern Oklahoma State College, Connors State College, Carl Albert State College, Hesston College, and Cowley County
Ray has been a four-year starter for the Lady Tigers. She was selected as a corner infielder for the Large East All-State Squad. She was also selected as the District 5A-4 Defensive Player of the Year and the first team Region 10 Corner Infielder.
Her statistics for this year are: batting average, .429; fielding percentage, .955; on base percentage, .478; slugging percentage, .625; and RBIs, 38 (tied for team lead).
Ray signed with the NEO A&M Lady Norse on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2023, to continue her softball career.
Lady Tigers' Coach Chris Ray was selected as coach of the Large East Squad. Ray was also tapped as the Region 3 Oklahoma Coaches Association Fast-Pitch Coach of the Year.
