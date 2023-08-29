Looking at Hulbert’s football schedule there is an oddity.
The Riders started a week before everyone else and played in what is known as “week zero.”
This year’s week zero proved to be a tough challenge for the Riders who lost the showdown 65-6 on Friday, Aug. 25 with their lone score coming as time as time was running out on the clock.
While HHS played a week before everybody else, they will not play during the usual week one.
Every other team in the area will kick off their season on Friday, Sept. 1 while the Riders will be at home on the couch.
New Riders Head Coach Chad Botts was not a fan of this year’s schedule set-up.
“I’m not a fan of week zero, I would have rather had a scrimmage and then prepare for week one,” said Botts.
“I’m not a fan of the bye week. It will allow us to work on improving fundamentals and installing new material, but honestly, I’m not a fan of it.”
The young Riders were tested in week one with a high-flying Kansas team.
Going into the bye-week the Riders will have plenty to work on after they could not get much going against the Comets.
Offensively the Riders struggled to move the ball and the defensive side did not prove to be much better with the long highlight coming on a fumble recovery.
“We have work to do,” Botts said. “We have to get better up front on both sides of the ball. Blocking and tackling have to improve. This is going to be a process. We have to get better day by day.”
Now with week zero in the rearview mirror, the Riders will look to wipe the slate clean as they have almost a full two weeks of practice before they hit the field again. On Friday, Sept. 9 the Riders will hit the road to take on Porter. Last season the Riders lost this match-up 27-0 at home.
Over the next couple of weeks, Botts is going to look to improve his team’s physicality from the first game of the season.
“[We are going to work on] getting better at being physical, this is a physical sport,” said Botts. “We have to keep working on being tougher mentally and physically. We have to be strong in our fundamentals: blocking and tackling. Stay true to the process and keep working.”
Despite the loss, there was a moment of brightness for the Riders.
Friday’s game against Kansas marked the Hulbert-alumnis’ first game as a head coach for the school he graduated from in 1998.
In 2016, HHS brought its former student in as an assistant coach for Rusty Harris.
Botts spent one year with the Riders before he became the HHS principal from 2017-’22. For the first time in nearly seven years, Botts was back on the sidelines for the Riders.
“I am proud of who I am and where I’m from,” said Botts. “I want my guys to feel the same way. I love my town and community.”
The Riders will be back in action when they hit the road for a 7 p.m. showdown at Porter on Aug. 9. The Riders will not play a home game until Thursday, Sept. 15.
