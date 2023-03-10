Tahlequah Track Coordinator Don Ogden said the Tahlequah Junior High Invitational Track Meet on March 7 was a huge success.
"We had about 20 schools represented, and probably somewhere close to 1,300 kids," said Ogden. "It was a very busy, but fun day."
In the interest of time and space, only team results for track in both girls and boys, grades seventh, eighth, and ninth, and for field, also in the same divisions. Complete results can be found in the weekend edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press and at www.tahlequahdailypress.com
Team results for the seventh-grade girls' track are as follows, nine events scored: first place, Broken Arrow Junior High, 71; second place, Tahlequah Middle School, 60; third place, Sallisaw Middle School, 51; fourth place, Regent Prep Middle School, 40; fifth place, Sapulpa Junior High, 33; tied for sixth place, Keys Middle School, 24, and Collinsville Junior High, 24; eighth place, Claremore Junior High, 21; ninth place, Tulsa NOAH, 20; 10th place, Coweta Junior High, 12; 11th place, Edison Middle School, 9; 12th place, Tahlequah Junior High, 4; and 13th place, Cascia Hall Middle School, 2.
Seventh-grade boys' track, nine events: Broken Arrow Junior High, 86; Tahlequah Middle School, 84; Claremore Junior High, 63; Coweta Junior High, 41; Tulsa NOAH, 34; Sallisaw Middle School, 18; Sapulpa Junior High, 18; Okmulgee Junior High, 12; Collinsville, Junior High, 10; Regent Prep Middle School, 4; and Keys Middle School, 2.
Eighth-grade girls' track, 15 events: Broken Arrow, 128; Coweta, 116; Tahlequah, 81.50; Collinsville, 56; Tulsa NOAH, 41; Claremore, 39; Keys, 34; Sallisaw, 30; Okmulgee, 11; Bartlesville, 6.50; Sapulpa, 6; Edison, 5; and Beggs, 4.
Eighth-grade boys' track, eight events: Broken Arrow, 94; Claremore, 60; Coweta, 43; Tahlequah, 34; Sapulpa, 31; Collinsville, 27; Tulsa NOAH, 12; Bartlesville, 10; Keys, 8; Sallisaw, 8; Regent Prep, 6; Okmulgee, 6; and Beggs, 2.
Ninth-grade girls' track, 16 events: Jenks, 177; Collinsville, 116; Owasso, 74; Sapulpa, 65; Tahlequah, 54; Broken Arrow, 39; Owasso, 16; Sallisaw, 8; Claremore, 4; Tulsa NOAH, 2; and Okmulgee, 1.
Ninth-grade boys' track, eight events: Broken Arrow, 96; Owasso, 56; Sapulpa, 44; Okmulgee, 36; Jenks, 23; Collinsville, 20; Tahlequah High School, 16; Tahlequah Middle School, 10; Owasso, 8; Claremore, 8; and Sallisaw, 6.
Seventh-grade girls' field, 10 events: Broken Arrow, 71; Tahlequah Middle School, 70; Sallisaw, 57; Regent Prep, 40; Sapulpa, 33; Keys, 32; Collinsville, 24; Claremore, 21; NOAH, 20; Coweta, 12; Edison, 9; Okmulgee, 5; Tahlequah High School, 4; Beggs, 2; and Cascia Hall, 2.
Seventh-grade boys' field, nine events: Broken Arrow, 86; Tahlequah, 84; Claremore, 63; Coweta, 41; NOAH, 34; Sallisaw, 18; Sapulpa, 18; Okmulgee, 12; Collinsville, 10; Regent Prep, 4; and Keys, 2.
Eighth-grade girls' field, nine events: Coweta, 88; Broken Arrow, 79; Tahlequah, 64; Collinsville, 36; NOAH, 31; Keys, 24; Claremore, 24; Sallisaw, 10; Sapulpa, 6; Okmulgee, 6; Beggs, 2; Bartlesville, 1; and Edison, 1.
Eighth-grade boys' field, ten events: Broken Arrow, 114; Claremore, 60; Sapulpa, 45; Coweta, 43; Tahlequah, 41; Collinsville, 38; Bartlesville, 20; NOAH, 12; Keys, 8; Sallisaw, 8; Regent Prep, 6; Okmulgee, 6; and Beggs, 2.
Ninth-grade girls' field, nine events: Jenks, 115; Collinsville, 74; Sapulpa, 52; Owasso, 31; Tahlequah High School, 29; Broken Arrow, 20; Owasso, 16; Sallisaw, 8; Claremore, 4; and Okmulgee, 1.
Ninth-grade boys' field, 14 events: Broken Arrow, 159; Owasso, 75; Sapulpa, 70; Collinsville, 56; Okmulgee, 54; Jenks, 32; Tahlequah Middle School, 24; Tahlequah High School, 16; Claremore, 9; Owasso, 8; and Sallisaw, 6.
