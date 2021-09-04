TULSA - Tahlequah had no problems in its season opener Friday as the Tigers blanked Tulsa McLain, 49-0, at S.E. Williams Stadium in Tulsa.
Senior running Malik McMurtrey rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns to propel the offense, and senior defensive end Hunter Clay and junior defensive back Dylan Leep sparked the defense.
Tahlequah, who won their fifth consecutive season opener, was originally scheduled to play at McLain's Melvin Driver Stadium but was moved to Booker T. Washington following an issue with the lights.
"There was a lot going on before the game, but that's stuff that we can't control," Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. "I thought the guys handled it well. We got off to a little bit of a shaky start with a lot of young guys, but I was proud of the way they responded. They settled in and continued to fight. We had a lot of guys make plays."
The Tigers finished with 329 total yards of offense, 243 of those on the ground. They averaged 6.6 yards per carry and 6.7 yards per snap. Senior quarterback Tyler Joice completed 7 of 9 passes for 68 yards and had a touchdown pass and interception.
The defense allowed just 75 total yards, 1.6 yards per play, forced five turnovers and forced a safety. Clay was constantly in the Titans' backfield, and Leep had two interceptions.
"Hunter was in the backfield all night long, and Dylan had a great game," Gilbert said. "Defensively we were just very physical at the point of attack and that's what you want. We've got a lot of things to correct, and we need to get better, and we will."
"The work we put in every week, the time and effort, and the determination...we start at 6:30 in the morning," Clay said. "It isn't just me, this whole defense played well tonight. We've definitely got quite a few bugs to figure out but I think we're going to go far with this team. I can't wait to see what's in store for us."
"We wanted to get a lot of things on film and work through some personnel changes," Tahlequah defensive coordinator Keith Wilson said. "We're still early in the preseason...I still consider it preseason. We've got to figure out who our 11 best players are and figure out what we're doing and fing our identity. We decided to be aggressive tonight and we wanted to play fast."
McMurtrey got the scoring started with a 4-yard TD run at the 9:39 mark of the first quarter. He added a 29-yard scoring run in the second quarter to extend the Tigers' lead to 22-0, and followed with a 16-yard touchdown that gave Tahlequah a 29-0 cushion with 3:49 remaining in the first half.
"Malik had a big game," Gilbert said. "He's a guy that can create big plays, and we all know that. He's an explosive football player and he wants the football."
Joice had a 3-yard touchdown run that gave THS a 15-0 advantage and on his final play of the night, tossed a 1-yard TD pass to senior receiver Parker Lane to increase Tahlequah's lead to 36-0 with 6:31 remaining in the third quarter.
Tigers' backup quarterback, sophomore Brody Younger, added 22 and 14 yard touchdown runs in the second half and completed all three of his pass attempts for 18 yards. Sophomore running back Darren Sparh finished with 64 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Tahlequah junior receiver Cale Matlock led all receivers with five receptions for 70 yards.
The Tigers will host Wagoner in their home opener Friday, Sept. 10 in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Doc Wadley Stadium. The Bulldogs suffered a 37-13 loss to Class 5A second-ranked Coweta on Friday.
