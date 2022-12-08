Muskogee came into Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, Thursday, Dec. 8 as the Roughers. Turns out they weren’t rough enough, as the Tahlequah Lady Tigers out-roughed the Muskogee Lady Roughers 50-46, and the Tiger boys roughed up the Muskogee boys.
The Lady Tigers turned a three and a two by Madi Matthews, and a pair of deuces each by Jadyn Buttery and Kori Rainwater into 13 points and a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams struggled in the second period, with Muskogee managing just six points, and the Lady Tigers just eight
The Lady Tigers expanded their lead by four in the low-scoring third quarter, 10-6, going into the fourth heading 31-20.
The Lady Tigers dominated the fourth quarter 19-10. They were 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth.
Rainwater was the Lady Tigers’ leading scorer with 21. Matthews checked in with 13, Buttery added 10, Taylyn Dick finished with four, and Paisley Qualls rounded out the scoring with two.
The Lady Tigers will face the winner of the Ponca City-McAlester game, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Tahlequah Head Coach David Qualls said his girls came out a little slow, a little sluggish, but as the game progressed, their guard play got better, and they started taking care of the ball better.
“Defensively, we were pretty solid throughout the game,” said Qualls. “That’s what kept us in the game, because offensively, it wasn’t our best night. Defensively, we did a good job of shutting down their main scorers, and playing good team defense, and that’s what propelled us to the win.”
In the Tiger’ first-round game, no one scored until the 6:08 mark of the first quarter when Shaun Young invaded the land of giants for a lay-in, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead. It stayed 2-0 until, with 3:02 left on the clock, Hayden Smith hit a reverse lay-up for a 4-0 lead.
Muskogee’s first basket came with 38 seconds left in the first, making the score 10-2. By the time the quarter ended, Tahlequah led 10-6.
The Tigers took complete control in the second quarter, outscoring Muskogee 17-7, bulging the lead to 27-13.
Tahlequah won the third quarter 13-10, then outscored Muskogee by 10, 27-17 in the fourth, Smith led the Tigers with18 points. Cash McAlvain was close behind with 17, Lukas Wooldridge finished with seven, Zeke Guerrero and Donovan Smith each scored six, Young netted five, and Race Stopp, Trenton Collins, Brycen Smith, and Avery Field each scored two.
The Lady Tigers will play again on Friday, Dec. 9 at 8:30 p.m. when they will face the winner of the Moore-Jenks junior varisty game.
Tahlequah Tiger Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge said they came into this game hoping to take care of a problem that plagued them last Friday.
“[Last Friday] we came out, didn’t shoot very well, fell behind early, and had to play catch-up,” said Wooldridge. “This one, once we got going, started pretty well, and we got the lead and protected it. Some kids stepped up tonight and helped us out. I was proud of how the kids played today.”
