There are multitudes of referees and umpires in the state of Oklahoma. Some run up and down the field, others run up and down the court, some stand on a platform looking down at things, and some put on protective gear to guard against wayward baseballs or softballs hitting them.
“I’ve never refereed anything except wrestling, so I don’t know how it’s different from refereeing other sports, except I don’t know of any other sport where the referee falls down a lot on purpose,” said Ricky Ballard.
Ballard, as do most sports officials, has a day job, then referees at night and on weekends. He works for the Tahlequah Schools maintenance department. Then, he goes wherever he’s needed or assigned. He said in the near future, he has meets at Tahlequah, Sequoyah, Hulbert, Claremore, Tulsa, and Stilwell, among others.
Ballard is a 1988 graduate of Tahlequah High School, where he was a wrestler. He said he started wrestling when he was really small. He said he wasn’t very big at all, but he loved the sport and wrestled all the way through school.
After school, he said he started coaching the youth wrestling program in Tahlequah.
Somewhere along the way, he married Charla Bray, and that union has produced five children. Ballard was refereeing wrestling when the oldest child came along, and was old enough to want to wrestle.
"That was 20 years ago. When my son, Corbin, started wrestling, I quit refereeing," said Ballard. "He’s 23 now and in the marines. I’ll probably come up against that with grandkids, too, and when I do, I’ll retire again. Conflict of interest, you know.”
The other four Ballard children, all girls, have all graduated or are about to graduate from various colleges. The oldest, Emily Ballard, lives in Claremore, and then there are triplets, Addie Ballard, Braydin Breeden, and Carlie Ballard.
Ballard said what keeps him going is he really loves the sport.
“It’s a good discipline sport. If a kid can go through wrestling, I think it helps him out in football, I think it helps him out in baseball, and in any other sport. I think wrestling is the most disciplined sport there is,” said Ballard.
By way of explanation, Ballard said wrestlers have to maintain their weight to wrestle in the same weight division. Secondly, he said they run a lot.
“They run a lot more than people realize they do. To do six minutes of what they do out there, you have to be in shape. In football, you play hard for two to three plays, then you come out. Basketball is the same way, and in baseball and softball, you stand in the field until someone hits the ball to you. Then you sit on the bench while eight other players bat,” he said.
“But in wrestling, you’re out there going all out for six minutes, and that’s hard. They have to be on their A-game most of the time,” said Ballard.
He said he thinks knowledge is one of the most important aspects of wrestling. He said if a wrestler knows what hold their opponent is trying to get them into, they know how to counteract it.
When asked how having to get down on the mat affects a referee, Ballard said a referee has to have good knees, or take a lot of ibuprofen.
“I take a lot of ibuprofen,” he said.
