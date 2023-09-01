While there are a lot of differences in Tahlequah’s football team from last season one thing remains the same: losing a late lead on opening day to Salpulpa.
Throughout the early stages of the game on Friday, Sept. 1 the Tigers were rolling, quickly going up 21-0 thanks to a strong passing game. Little by little the Chieftains began to come back and secured the 41-38 with less than a minute left on the clock.
Like last season, the Tigers had a late lead but lost it with time running out in the fourth quarter.
“I am proud of the kids, they played hard, and there was no quit,” THS Head Coach Brad Gilbert said. “Very similar to last year, but we handled it differently. It is tough, you do all this work and come out on the losing end it is never easy.”
Things were clicking at all points early for the Tigers.
Going into the season Gilber said that the Tigers were going to have a bigger focus on the pass offense than and years past and that was apparent out of the gate.
On their first possession, the Tigers marched downfield and were rewarded with a big play from starting quarterback Cash McAlvain. With about seven minutes left in the first, McAlvain unleashed a deep pass for Beckett Robinson who went up with the defender and brought it down.
It looked like the Chieftains were going to match the Tigers’ early score, but THS’s defense would have a different thought. With the Chieftains in the red zone starting quarterback (find name) unleashed a pass, but J.J. Antwine was able to snatch the ball out of the air.
After forcing a punt, the Tigers were back out there and ready to keep cooking. With 3:41 on the clock, McAlvain uncorked another long ball, this time to Jacob Morrison to go up 14-0.
After receiving the ball back from the Chieftains, they needed just one play to get back into the end zone. With the second quarter starting, McAlvain connected with Robinson again who flipped the field and took it all the way to the house.
“We thought coming in we have the ability on the perimeter to make plays,” Gilbert said. “We showcased that tonight and the guys made plays. Up front went really well protecting Cash to give him enough time.”
After that, the momentum shifted in the Chieftains favor for some reason. After SHS was able to punch it into the end zone, the Tigers fumbled a kick-off, struggled with blocking, and gave up another touchdown.
Despite things looking like the wheels were starting to fall off, Gilbert had a plan in his pocket. Catching the Chieftains off guard, McAlvain connected with Race Stopp who tossed it off to Brayden Northington. Once it was in the senior wide-outs hands, he streaked upfield, avoided the embracing arms of the Chieftains, and found his way into the end zone giving the Tigers a cool 28-12 lead going to halftime.
“I think that was very important going into halftime, we answered a score and didn’t let them get the momentum. That is what the game is about you have to respond to momentum shifts,” Gilbert said.
Coming out of halftime the Chieftains were rolling. On their first possession, SHS marched it downfield and quickly punched it in from the nine-yard line. The Tigers responded with a field goal.
In the fourth quarter, the Chieftains were once again moving how they pleased and got a one-yard rushing touchdown. Less than a minute later, the Tigers were pinned deep in their own territory. Standing in the end zone McAlvain tried to dump the ball but was called for intentional ground, giving the Chieftains a two-point safety.
After the punt, the Chieftains once again did not need much time to get back into the end zone. A big 38-yard touchdown run gave SHS its first lead 35-31.
Not going down without a fight, the Tigers found pay dirt again when McAlvain found Robinson for their third touchdown of the game to retake the lead.
With two minutes left the Chieftains went to work and quickly moved the chains downfield to set up the one-yard touchdown run and secure the win.
Marco Smith was key for the Chieftains finding the end zone four times.
“He is a good football player. He is a durable tailback, you can just tell he is a veteran player,” Gilbert said.
The Tigers will be back in action next week at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 against Wagoner in THS’s home opener.
