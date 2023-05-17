Any endorsement can take you far in a career.
But one from a professional bull rider can go a long way. That is the case with Tahlequah bull rider Caden Bunch and retired Professional Bull Rider Ryan Dirteater.
The former PBR man and Hulbert native, Dirteater thinks Bunch has the chance to be the next great bull rider from Cherokee County.
“I go hang out over there quite a bit,” said Bunch. “He helps me with a lot of stuff. He tells me to stick with it or change it up. He told me you are one of the best ones and need to keep going down the road. That is what I am trying to do, maybe even be the next Cherokee Kid.”
Right now, Bunch is on track to do just that.
At just 19 years old the Southeastern-Oklahoma State University is on track to become the next big thing out of Cherokee County. During his time in high school, Bunch won the State and National Championship as a freshman in bull riding.
He would appear in the National Finals three times during his high school career.
As a freshman on a full ride to SEOSU, Bunch has a chance to repeat his high school feat. In his first year in college, Bunch took the Central Plains Region after winning four out of 10 events this year and was ranked the No. 1 bull rider.
Now he looks ahead to Casper Wyoming on June 11-17 for the College National Finals Rodeo.
“Hopefully it goes like my high school career,” said Bunch. “It would be really nice to do that this year at the college finals.”
Getting to be a professional bull rider has been a long time coming for Bunch.
He was first attracted to the idea when he went to a local rodeo as a child. There he got his first taste; riding on the back of a sheep. While small, this was all it took for Bunch to go down the daunting yet rewarding career path.
The idea that he could do this for the rest of his life did not come until he was in high school. At the age of 15, Bunch won his first major purse totaling $10,000.
“Once I got to the bigger bulls I won some money,” said Bunch. “Right then I thought I could make it as a living.”
Of course, getting to the next stage requires a lot of time and commitment.
To ensure he is one of the best, Bunch has a daily training schedule. Every day he is on a horse to help work on his balance. Once a week he can go out and ride a bull at his stepbrother’s house.
While some riders like to hop on a bull more frequently, Bunch thinks once a week on a live bull is perfect.
“It is just keeping your body healthy,” said Bunch. “Just one bull throughout the week, maybe two, and you should be good. Some people need more some need less. For me, I think I just need one or two and I am ready to go.”
So far this training regiment has worked for the young bull rider.
On Saturday, May 13 Bunch won the Stillwell Strawberry Festival’s bull riding event. Not only did he win it, but Bunch set a new record at the festival with a score of 91.
“It was a cool deal,” said Bunch. “It is like my hometown rodeo, just 20 minutes down the road.”
Bunch has already earned his PBR card, but has decided to pursue a different path. After an injury put him on the sidelines, Bunch decided to stick with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for a chance at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Bunch will be back on the bull on Saturday, May 17 in Mineral Wells, Texas. in his 2023 PRCA debut.
