The Hulbert Riders came out against Talihina looking to build off a close playing performance last week against Canadian. Head Coach Ty Pilgrim knew that with the mounting injuries that all games were going to be tough to win. While Hulbert did put forth a solid effort in this game. They ultimately would lose, 60-28 to Talihina.
Talihina came out scorching hot in the first and never looked back. Scoring four total touchdowns and converting four two-point conversions to make the score 30-0 after quarter number one. Hulbert struggled to stop the run, as three of the first four touchdowns were via the running game.
Hulbert fired back in the second quarter with Ithyan Johnson scoring two rushing touchdowns. One being a 45-yard run and the other one from five yards out. Talihina would add one more score in the second before halftime, leaving the score at half to be 38-14. Hulbert would not go down lightly though.
Hulbert's Gabriel Armstrong added a six-yard rushing touchdown of his own in the third, however the two-point try would be unsuccessful. Hulbert's defense simply could not get enough stops to win this game. They would push the score to 38-20. Ithyan Johnson added a touchdown pass in the third to make it 46-28 heading into the fourth, before Talihina would eventually blow it open.
Talihina would add two passing touchdowns in the fourth, to make the eventual final score of 60-28. Pilgrim notes as to why they fell behind so early, and how they tried to battle and keep the game close.
"A lot of early mistakes set the tone for us," said Pilgrim. "We were able to make it competitive at one point, but we just were not able to maintain our offense and we didn't have the speed to stop them on defense. A lot of explosive late plays made the game look worse than what it was. We lost another lineman to a knee injury and had to put a lineman number on a defensive back player. We have lost 15 players, 11 were starters when they went down. That is really the story of the season."
Hulbert will take on Porter at home for Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.