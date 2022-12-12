Almost every Friday night in September, October, and the first week or four in November for the past 24 years, Jeff Snyder has tried to calm the butterflies in his stomach, put on the zebra stripes of a football referee, and take the field.
Snyder is married to Denise Stratton, who is the Cheer Coach at Keys High School. He has two daughters, Katelynn Fielding of Edmond, and Kaylee Snyder of Keys.
By day, Snyder works for the Cherokee County Road Department, District 3, but after work, he transforms into Jeff Snyder, sports official. He not only referees football, he also referees basketball, and umpires baseball.
He said the love of the game is why he started officiating in the first place. He said Ron Pace asked him to referee, and he did.
Snyder said he’d always wanted to be a coach, but he went to the military instead of to school, so when the opportunity came to get back into sports through officiating, he jumped at it.
“And, I’ve been at it ever since. I started out as a head linesman, and then when my white hat retired, I just kinda stepped into being a white hat,” he said.
In football, everyone calls them all referees. In fact, the only referee on the field is the one with the white hat. The other four positions on most high school football crews are umpire, head linesman, line judge, and back judge, although some crews are now incorporating a sixth official, a center judge. The referee, or white hat, is the leader of the crew, and makes all final decisions on the field.
Snyder and his crew have been honored by coaches and the head people in OSSAA to have been chosen to officiate the state championship game three times in the past 11 years.
In 2012, Snyder’s crew officiated the 1A state championship game. In 2017, they were chosen to officiate the 3A State Championship game. And this year, they were chosen to officiate the 6A-ll State Championship.
“When I got the notification that we’d been chosen to officiate the 6A-ll Championship
Game, I got a knot in my stomach,” Snyder said. “But then, I got to thinking, football is football, no matter what class it is. That helped me settle down.
“I still get butterflies every time I step on the field. It’s like a shot of adrenaline or something,” he said.
In 2011, Snyder organized a crew that included Scott Pettus, Fret Poteete, Bobby McAlpine, and himself. Those four have been together ever since. In 2020, George Roach joined the crew, replacing Will Fourkiller, who had been part of the crew for several years. With the present crew, there are close to 150 years of officiating experience stepping on the field.
Snyder said he started umpiring baseball about seven years ago, simply because they needed help. He said he loves interacting with the kids and with the other officials, and that’s why he keeps doing it.
“If a kid were to come up to me and tell me he’s watched me referee or umpire for a long time, that I’d officiated him in high school, and wanted to know how to get into refereeing, the first thing I’d tell him is don't do it for the money!” Snyder said. “If you’re doing it for the money, first, you don’t love the game, it’s a job to you, and second, you’ll go broke.
“I intend to keep doing it as long as I possibly can, and as long as I can continue to be the very best referee I can be. When I can’t do it, and do it right anymore, I’ll quit,” Snyder said.
