Tayecen Caldwell bags his first deer

Tayecen Caldwell is all smiles as he shows off his first deer, a 100-pound doe harvested with a .223. Caldwell, who now lives in Bartlesville, is originally from, and still has family in Tailholt, near Welling. The 10 year old is the son of Charles and Meghan Vazquez, and the grandson of Chooch McManus, Shawn Leslie and Shawn Alex Perez, and Stephen and Brenda Caldwell.