The Tahlequah Daily Press is looking for a couple of reliable correspondents (stringers) to cover Friday night football games and other various sporting events.
Candidates must have dependable transportation; a good cell phone; and access to a laptop, and preferably a camera. They must also be grammatically proficient and understand the various sporting disciplines, especially football and basketball, and must be able to work Friday nights.
Pay is by story, and varies, depending on cleanness of copy, punctuality, reliability, distance traveled, and effort at follow up, such as coach quotes.
To apply, call Sports Editor Byron Beers at 918-456-8833, ext. 22, or email bbeers@tahlequahdailypress.com.
