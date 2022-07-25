Chris Ray has been all about the fundamentals over the past week as his Tahlequah fastpitch softball team began preparations for the upcoming 2022 season.
The Lady Tigers, who have advanced to five consecutive Class 5A State Tournaments and are coming off a 27-10 season and a District 5A-4 championship, started their second week of practice Monday morning.
Ray, the 2021 Region 10 Coach of the Year, has a daily message for his team.
“We have a motto that we emphasize every day, ‘Do the ordinary things better than everybody else,’” Ray said. “We spent a good portion of the first week focusing on fundamentals. We also spent a considerable amount of time introducing our incoming freshmen and new players to our bunt coverages and situational defenses.”
Tahlequah returns seven players who appeared in 29 games or more. Third baseman/pitcher Jayley Ray and pitcher/outfielder Mikah Vann are the only two seniors. Ray batted .340 with 10 doubles and 24 RBIs in 2021, while Vann posted a 1.71 earned run average across 30 appearances, including 28 starts, in the pitcher’s circle. Vann recorded 179 strikeouts and allowed 156 hits in 172 innings of work.
Junior second baseman/shortstop Charlea Cochran, junior catcher/shortstop Jadyn Buttery, junior outfielder Madi Matthews, sophomore catcher/first baseman Amelia Miller and junior outfielder/catcher Jersey Retzloff also bring experience.
Cochran hit .392 last season with a team-high 16 walks and was second on the team with 13 doubles. She knocked in 17 runs and had a .504 on-base percentage.
Buttery batted .427 with a team-best 15 doubles and was second in RBIs with 29. Matthews hit .391 and drove in 14 runs, Miller hit .387 with 21 RBIs, and Retzloff batted .302 with 14 runs driven in.
First baseman/third baseman Paisley Qualls returns after being limited to six plate appearances as a sophomore due to a season-ending knee injury. Qualls had three hits, including a double, and knocked in five runs in just two games.
Others who have experience from 2021 include outfielders Loren Walker, Jordan Bread and Tara Dye, and catcher Maddy Parish.
Newcomers in 2022 include junior first baseman Kori Rainwater, who played volleyball the past two seasons, and freshmen Alayna Stopp, Ellie Murphy, Cadence Kirk, Riley Dotson, Syda Alley and Allie Spradlin.
So far, Ray has been most pleased with his team’s baserunning.
“Most impressive in week one was probably the intensity exhibited in our team baserunning drills,” Ray said. “We really want our kids to be aggressive and look to take that extra base and put pressure on opposing defenses.”
The Lady Tigers open their season Monday, Aug. 8 against Sand Springs in Tahlequah.
