Sequoyah met up with the Kansas Lady Comets in Adair on Saturday, Feb. 25. With both teams vying to continue their season, the Lady Indians sent Kansas home with a final score of 45-35. The Lady Indians will continue onto Area play.
Sequoyah gained possession of the ball first after the jump. Good ball control by Rylee Bush allowed a 3-pointer by No. 30 Annaston Brown, putting the Lady Indians on the scoreboard. Shailey Hair of the Lady Indians came up with two big rebounds early, allowing Wicahpi Cuny to take a trip to the line for 2. The Kansas offense struggled to connect on their passes. The Sequoyah defense was ready for any misstep and capitalized with Emma Culie, Tylee Ford, and Rayna Falcon all putting up points. Heading into the second quarter the Sequoyah Lady Indians led Kansas 18-12.
Kansas and Sequoyah held each other to 2 points apiece early in the second. Carey Folsum broke the no score streak as Kansas sent her to the line to sink 2. The Kansas offense worked to get a rally going and as both teams went into halftime Sequoyah led 25-23.
Good ball movement and teamwork allowed Rylee Bush to sink a 3 to get the third quarter started. Getting a turnover after Kansas failed to score, the Lady Indians put up 3 more points. The Sequoyah defense showed up big in the third quarter with Shailey Hair fighting for rebound after rebound. As the final quarter approached Sequoyah remained in the lead 34-29.
Both teams were fighting for the chance to continue their season. The Lady Indians kept the momentum going with big defensive stops. Working together as a team Sequoyah took the win over Kansas with a final score of 45-35.
“I’m Really proud of this team. They've had to overcome one injury after another all season. We're excited for the opportunity to extend our season another week. We're going to get some rest, ice and get ready for Thursday,” said Coach Justin Brown.
Sequoyah will advance to area play in Verdigris on Thursday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m.
