TENACIOUS TIGERS: Tigers ready to take on the Titans

Throughout the current season, the Tahlequah Tigers have faced several opponents who, by all counts, should win, but didn't.
Regardless of who stepped on the court against the Tigers, they had best be ready to play, or they were going to find themselves on the short end of the final score.
When the Carl Albert Titans face off against the Tigers Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m., their 21-5 record won't mean a thing to the Tigers. Rest assured, the Tigers' 14-11 record won't mean a thing either.
The only thing on the players' minds will be winning the game at hand, and advancing to the State Semi-Finals.
Tahlequah Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge has said many times how proud he is of his players, how they step up when needed, and how unselfish they are.
The Tigers have shown they can score. In fact, in spite of their 14-11 record, they have outscored their opponents by an aggregate score of 1,415-1,235. That averages out to approximately 57-49 in Tahlequah's favor.
The Tigers also have a 1,000 point scorer in (6-8) senior post Hayden Smith. For emphasis, Smith slam dunked points 1,000 and 1,001 in the second quarter of the final game of the regular season.
In the Area Tournament, the Tigers crushed Glenpool in the opening round, then sent Nathan Hale home with an 11-point victory.
They're going to have to play their best March 8 against Carl Albert, but it is definitely a winnable game.
"Carl Albert will be big, and super athletic," said Wooldridge. "Our boys are playing well at the right time, though."
The Tigers have won their last two games, and five of their last six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.