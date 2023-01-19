According to Coach Jody Cone, Tenkiller School is having a good year in basketball this year.
He said the third through sixth grade teams wrapped up their seasons last week.
"Our seventh[and] eighth grade teams still have a lot of basketball left," said Cone. "They finished the regular season last Thursday [Jan. 12] at Tenkiller in the Tenkiller Festival.”
Next up for the Warriors and Lady Warriors is the county tournament at Norwood, Jan. 23-24. Then it’s off to ORES tournament play, which starts Jan. 28.
“I am very proud of all the boys and girls for their hard work and dedication this season and hope to continue our winning ways into the ORES playoffs,” said Cone.
Cone, who is also the Tenkiller athletic director, said he wanted to thank former Tenkiller student and current St. Louis Cardinal baseball pitcher Ryan Helsley for nominating Tenkiller School for the Big League Impact Grant for the Tenkiller athletic department.
“I also want to send out a huge thank you to Sharon Bellew, our school grant writer, for writing and overseeing the grant,” said Cone.
