A fishing report for the lower Illinois on Nov. 25 states the elevation was normal with the water temperature at 58 degrees and clear.
Below the dam rainbow trout faired on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait. Some comments by Brek Henry, a game warden stationed in Sequoyah County, includes the best time being early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area.
For Tenkiller, a report submitted by Cody Youngblood, a Cherokee County game warden, mentions the water elevation was three and a half feet below normal and rising on Nov. 27. The water temperature was 60 degrees and murky.
Largemouth bass faired on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines, while Crappie did well on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks.
