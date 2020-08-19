Tahlequah will have a solid nucleus to build around in 2020.
Kobey Baker, Qua’shon Leathers and Angel Quezada are next up as a unit who will be expected to provide senior leadership and continued playmaking abilities.
Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert has counted on and received quality leadership from a handful of seniors year in and year out.
This year will be no different.
“You’re only as good as your leadership and every year we’ve had guys step up and embrace the role,” said Gilbert, the 2019 District 5A-4 Coach of the Year. “Leadership’s not something that’s appointed, it’s not something that you can just say, ‘I’m the guy.’ It’s not based on a position, it’s based on what you’ve been doing over the course of the years in our program.
“These three young men are three of probably four or five guys in this senior class that have that opportunity to be leaders on this football team. They work as hard as anybody we’ve ever had in this football program.”
Baker, who has continued to gain mass and strength each offseason, is expected to play a much bigger role on offense as both a receiver and a running back, and will help solidify the secondary, along with Leathers, as a strong safety.
“Kobey’s just an explosive football player that works as hard as anybody,” Gilbert said. “He’s a guy that’s very versatile so we do have to get him the football, and we know that. We’re excited about that because we want him to have the football. When you look at him as a running back and as a receiver, he just brings a lot of value. On the defensive side of the ball, he’s been our starting strong safety for two years.”
Baker led the Tigers with 29 receptions as a junior. He finished with 333 yards and was on the receiving end of two touchdowns. Baker also rushed for 13 times for 60 yards with a pair of scores. Defensively, he recorded 51 tackles, four tackles for losses, two interceptions and three passes defended.
“I feel like I have a better understanding of what I’m doing now at my positions because I’ve been there,” Baker said. “As the years have gone by, I’ve gotten bigger and stronger. I’m just ready to play.”
Baker posted a season-high nine catches in Tahlequah’s 9-7 win at Coweta last season. He had a season-best 73 receiving yards in the Tigers’ 26-22 thrilling comeback win over Skiatook, and had a 35-yard touchdown reception in Tahlequah’s 54-8 win over Tulsa Memorial.
Leathers, who received his first collegiate offer from the University of Central Oklahoma on Aug. 9, brings a lot to the table with speed and overall athleticism. He will pilot the defensive backfield at free safety, and get an expanded role on offense as a receiver.
“Qua’shon will be that quarterback on the back end of the defense,” Gilbert said. “I would say as far as a defensive back, he’s as good as we’ve had. He brings a lot of athleticism and he’s very smart. When you have those two things you’re going to have a great opportunity to be successful. He’s worked really hard and it’s paid off. He’s a treat to have around and he’s really understood that we’ve needed guys to step into those leadership positions after our graduating class from last year.”
Leathers was third on the team in total tackles at 78 in 2019. He also led with three interceptions and six passes defended.
“I’ve gotten bigger and faster this offseason, and that’s the main things I’ve been working on,” Leathers said. “I’ve got to learn to be a leader on the team because I’m a returning starter. I have to make sure everybody knows their coverages, make sure everybody knows what they’re doing. You just can’t have any big mistakes or it will lead to a touchdown.”
At inside linebacker, Quezada was second on the team in total tackles with 95 in 2019, only trailing Parish, who’s now at Northeastern State. Quezada had six tackles for losses, two sacks, three quarterback hurries, two passes defended and caused one fumble.
“Angel is a young man that seems to always have a smile on his face, he’s got a great personality, and he’s very pleasant to be around,” Gilbert said. “He brightens your day, he’s just that type of kid. He didn’t get a lot of playing time as a sophomore, but last year he was from the first day, for the most part, our starting inside linebacker alongside Dylan Parish. He had a very, very productive year. He’s undersized, but he’s very strong and powerful. There’s a lot of things that he has that a lot of kids just don’t have. He’s one of the leaders on our defense, he’s one of the leaders on this football team. We feel very comfortable with him quarterbacking the defense.”
Playing alongside Parish paid big dividends for Quezada last year. Now, he’s trimmed down, faster and better knowledge of his position.
“It helped me a lot,” he said of playing beside Parish. “He taught me a lot, and now I can transition into helping the other inside linebackers. I’ve gotten stronger and faster, and I’ve become smarter with knowing what to do and knowing where to be. I have to be sharp on knowing what to do.”
Tahlequah, coming off back-to-back 9-2 seasons and the program’s first district championship since 1991, opens its season against Tulsa McLain on Sept. 4 at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tiger trio will be front and center.
“Kobey, Angel and Qua’shon are three guys that do things the right way, and it’s not just because they’ve played a lot on Friday nights and have had a lot of starts,” Gilbert said. “It’s the young men that they are, how they interact with their teammates and what they do everyday. I think that’s what separates them from a lot of the guys on our team, but the thing is, a lot of guys on our team embody those same characteristics, the experience just isn’t there. I can’t say enough good things about them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.